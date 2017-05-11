        <
          Richard Panik agrees to extension with Blackhawks

          10:15 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Forward Richard Panik, who posted career highs in goals, assists and points this season, has agreed to a two-year extension with the Chicago Blackhawks, it was announced Thursday.

          "Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons."

          The extension runs through the 2018-19 season.

          Panik, 26, had 22 goals, 22 assists and was one of three players on the team to appear in all 82 games this season.

