ARLINGTON, Va. -- Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin played through hamstring and knee injuries that hampered him in the playoffs.

During the Capitals' last media availability of the season Friday, Ovechkin said he felt something in his hamstring during Game 3 of the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and needed injections to numb the pain the rest of the way. A hit by Toronto's Nazem Kadri in Game 5 of the first round caused the left knee injury, which Ovechkin downplayed.

Neither injury will require surgery, he said.

"You don't want to play with any sort of injury, obviously," Ovechkin said. "Of course, you don't feel 100 percent, you don't [have] strength in your leg, but you play through that, you know? Some players play with broken hand, broken leg, and you know, because it's the playoffs. You have to sacrifice your body to get success and get the result."

The 31-year-old captain had eight points in 13 playoff games as Washington was eliminated before the conference finals for the ninth time in as many chances. Friday, he didn't say how badly the injuries affected his play, but they were bad enough not to play for Russia at the world championships.

Ovechkin said he will spend some time with his family in Miami and will then see doctors in Washington.

