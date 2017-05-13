ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In any goaltenders' duel this postseason, it would be unwise to bet against Pekka Rinne.
Rinne's Nashville Predators prevailed 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Friday despite 43 saves by his counterpart, Anaheim Ducks netminder John Gibson. Rinne stopped 27 of 29 shots, including some sterling chances from Anaheim's top players. Rinne leads all goalies this postseason in wins, save percentage, goals-against-average and shutouts.
It was winger James Neal who provided the game-winning goal in overtime. His one-timer banked in off Anaheim winger Corey Perry. It was the second time the Predators scored off an Anaheim player in Game 1.
How it happened: The well-rested Predators, who had three more days off than the Ducks, had their legs moving early. Their start included the game's first five shots on goal but Anaheim's first shot on net ended up in the twine, when Jakob Silfverberg's wrist shot surprised Rinne to the far side.
The Predators drew even on a redirection by Filip Forsberg. Austin Watson gave Nashville a lead early in the second when a shot he sent careening wide ricocheted in off Anaheim's Sami Vatanen. The Ducks recovered and traded blows with Nashville. Their proficiency on draws paid off in the form of defenseman Hampus Lindholm's equalizer off an offensive-zone faceoff in the third period. The Ducks took consecutive delay of game penalties in the third but killed off a lengthy 5-on-3 disadvantage, punctuated by a magnificent, cross-crease save by Gibson on Roman Josi to preserve the tie.
Shutdown vs Heat-up: Fresh off duty containing Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Anaheim's line of Ryan Kesler, Andrew Cogliano and Silfverberg saw plenty of action against Nashville's prolific "JOFA" line. Ryan Johansen, Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson did combine for three points and eight shots, but Johansen racked up an assist on an extended shift with another line and Forsberg's goal came against Antoine Vermette's line. The Kesler line was on for zero goals against and produced a goal as well, containing the potent Predators trio for the most part.
What's next: Game 2 is Sunday at at 7:30 p.m. ET at Honda Center.