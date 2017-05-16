PITTSBURGH -- The injury list continues to grow for the reigning champs in the Eastern Conference finals.

During the first period Monday, two more Pittsburgh Penguins went down, with forward Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz knocked out of play early in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.

Neither returned for the start of the second period.

Schultz crashed into the boards in the first period and immediately went down the tunnel for treatment. With Pittsburgh already playing without Kris Letang and Trevor Daley on defense, the loss of Schultz would be a major one for a Penguins team that has already struggled getting the puck out of its own zone.

He skated only five shifts in the first period, in 3:40 of ice time.

About five minutes into the first period, Rust was leveled on a hit from Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf, while skating in on goalie Craig Anderson. He slowly got up and skated hunched over to the bench. He didn't return for the rest of the period, skating just 1:43.