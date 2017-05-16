The New York Rangers named Chris Drury the general manager of the Wolf Pack, their AHL affiliate in Hartford, while also firing Ken Gernander, who was the coach of the club.

Drury, who has been an assistant general manager with the Rangers for the past year, replaces Jim Schoenfeld, who will now focus solely on his role as a Rangers senior vice president and assistant general manager.

The Sabres had sought to interview Drury for their general manager's position after firing Tim Murray but were reportedly denied. Besides assuming the GM role in Hartford, Drury will retain his assistant general manager title with the Rangers.

Hartford was 24-46-4 this season, finishing in last place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

Drury, 40, rejoined the Rangers as director of player development two years ago before receiving the promotion to assistant general manager last year.

During his 12-year NHL career, Drury played in 892 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres and the Rangers, getting 255 goals and 360 assists. He was a member of the Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship team in 2000-01.

Drury signed with the Rangers as a free agent in 2007 and played four seasons. He served as the captain for three seasons, the last in 2010-11. In 264 regular-season games with New York, Drury had 62 goals and 89 assists, helping it make the playoffs three times.

Drury represented the United States in three consecutive Winter Olympics (2002, 2006, 2010), capturing a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

Drury was on the Trumbull, Connecticut, team that won the 1989 Little League World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.