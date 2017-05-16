Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera has a torn ACL and will be out six to nine months, general manager Peter Chiarelli announced Tuesday.

Sekera suffered the injury against the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs and missed Games 6 and 7 as the Oilers lost the series in seven games.

He is scheduled to have surgery Thursday.

Sekera, 30, had been a steadying influence on the blue line for a young Oilers team. He had eight goals and 27 assists during the season and had one goal and two assists in 11 playoff games this season.