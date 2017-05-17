Heading into a pivotal Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in Nashville on Thursday, the Nashville Predators have an opportunity to take a three-games-to-one stranglehold on the series -- while the Anaheim Ducks will try to even the series and turn this into a three-game affair.

Nashville was dominant in Game 3, doubling up the Ducks in shots on goal as they forged through two disallowed goals and superb goaltending from John Gibson to outright own the latter half of the third period. The Predators managed to hold Anaheim without a shot for most of the final frame, even when the Ducks pulled Gibson for the extra attacker.

"I just don't think Anaheim can handle Nashville's speed," said Bernie Nicholls, a former 70-goal scorer who averaged over a point per game in his career. "The way they're trying to stop them [is] to be physical with them, which you have to be. But it's tough to hit something that you can't catch."

He compared Nashville's speed, aggressiveness and depth with that of the Pittsburgh Penguins during their triumphant dash to the Stanley Cup last season.

The Ducks were unable to apply much pressure on the forecheck in Game 3, as Nashville's defense broke the puck out quickly to supporting forwards. Anaheim also had limited offensive-zone time, sustaining few possessions and creating little in the way of dangerous scoring chances. On the flip side, Nashville created more on the forecheck than in previous games and had numerous extended forays into the Ducks' zone.

"When Nashville was in the zone, there were times where you thought they were on the power play," Nicholls said. "They kept the puck in Anaheim's zone for long periods of time, and there was nothing Anaheim could do about it."

Beyond Nashville's superior speed, the Predators' mobility and offensive scheme also posed challenges for the Ducks. Though their defense responded effectively, Anaheim's forwards appeared a step slow in all three zones on Tuesday, including the offensive end, through which Nashville roamed unfettered in key stages of the game.

"As much as they're moving the puck around, the players are moving too," Nicholls said. "You've got defensemen down in the corners pinching, rotating. They're cycling so well as a five-man unit, not just three."

All that said, the Ducks have a knack for drawing even. In last year's first-round series with Nashville, they fell behind 2-0 but evened the series 2-2 before forcing a Game 7, just as they did against the Edmonton Oilers in this year's second round. That said, the Predators have won 10 consecutive home playoff games, the longest such streak since the Colorado Avalanche won 11 straight in 1996 and 1997.