Dion Phaneuf knocks Bryan Rust out of the game with a huge hit in the first period. (0:19)

OTTAWA -- The Pittsburgh Penguins' defense is going to look different for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Defenseman Justin Schultz (upper body), who was injured in Game 2, didn't practice with the team during the Penguins morning skate. Schultz and forwards Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust all skated before practice, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan ruled them all out for Game 3.

All indications point to Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (lower body) returning to the lineup for Game 3. He's been skating on his own and joined the team for practice on Wednesday. Sullivan said he and defenseman Mark Streit would both be game-time decisions but confirmed it's possible he decides to go with seven defensemen. That would allow Streit to take Schultz's place on the power play.

Streit hasn't played in the postseason this year but has 784 career NHL regular-season games under his belt, experience captain Sidney Crosby said would be key if he joins the lineup.

"That goes a long way when you're thrown in different situations," Crosby said. "He's played a lot of games, especially in the playoffs here when the stakes are higher. You want someone who is comfortable."

If Daley gets back in the lineup, he would boost the Penguins' transition game. Players say they've missed his strong skating ability and his effectiveness in getting the puck out of the Penguins zone -- especially with Kris Letang out.

"Not many guys can skate like him," Crosby said. "That's a big part of his game -- getting out of our zone, skating us out of trouble. Offensively, he's able to move around in the offensive zone."

Daley last played on May 6, during Game 5 of Round 2 against the Washington Capitals.