The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury after he allowed four Ottawa Senators goals on nine shots in less than 13 minutes of work in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Matt Murray came in to replace Fleury in his first action of the 2017 playoffs. Murray had been penciled in as the team's starting goaltender, but suffered a lower-body injury in warm-ups prior to Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Murray served as the team's goalie last postseason -- one that ended with the Penguins hoisting the Stanley Cup.

Editor's Picks Pens' Hornqvist, Rust, Schultz out; Daley back Penguins forwards Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust and defenseman Justin Schultz are out for Game 3 against the Senators, but Trevor Daley and Mark Streit return to the lineup.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Fleury was 18-10-7 this season for the Penguins with a .909 save percentage. He started one playoff game during the Penguins' run last spring. He was the hero of Pittsburgh's Game 7 victory over Detroit in the 2009 Stanley Cup finals.

Information from ESPN's Craig Custance was used in this report.