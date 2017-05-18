ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold says he's "happily surprised" by the excitement generated in Nashville by the Predators, the club that he helped bring into the NHL nearly 20 years ago.

Leipold said Wednesday that seeing the support for the Predators in a nontraditional market has been "pretty cool to watch."

When asked whether he was jealous of division-rival Nashville's success, in light of his Wild's elimination in the first round, Leipold said he was simply envious of all four teams still alive in the playoffs.

The Predators lead the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in the Western Conference finals. Nashville is unbeaten at home in the postseason.

Leipold sold his stake in the Predators in 2007. He bought the Wild in 2008.