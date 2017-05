Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette said team captain Mike Fisher is under evaluation for an undisclosed injury.

Fisher did not complete the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Fisher's last shift came in the third period when he was hit in the head in front of the Predators net by Ducks defenseman Josh Manson's knee, who leaped to bat a floating puck.

Fisher's status remains uncertain for Saturday's Game 5 in Anaheim.