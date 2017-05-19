        <
          Predators' Ryan Johansen out for rest of playoffs due to thigh injury

          5:55 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Nashville Predators will be without center Ryan Johansen for the remainder of the playoffs because of a left thigh injury he suffered in Game 4 on Thursday night.

          In a statement, the team said Johansen needed emergency surgery Thursday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He is expected to recover in two to three months.

          Johansen is a finalist for the Selke award, given to the NHL's best defensive forward. He has enjoyed a big postseason, with three goals and a team-high 10 assists in 14 games.

          He's also been in the spotlight against the Ducks, getting visibly upset early in the series with Ducks center Ryan Kesler, telling media: "It just doesn't make sense how he plays the game. I'm just trying to go out there and play hockey, and it sucks when you've got to pull a stick out of your groin every shift. He doesn't do anything that makes sense. He thinks he's getting under guys' skin, but I don't know what he's doing."

          Kesler later responded: "He's not my friend, he's not going to be my friend."

          Game 5 of the Western Conference finals series against the Anaheim Ducks is Saturday in Nashville. The series is tied 2-2.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

