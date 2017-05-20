WINDSOR, Ontario -- Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco had a goal and an assist as the host Windsor Spitfires opened the Memorial Cup with a 3-2 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday night.

Jeremiah Addison and Aaron Luchuk also scored, and Michael DiPietro made 20 saves. Windsor went 44 days between games after being eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Nathan Noel and Thomas Chabot scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Sea Dogs, and Callum Booth also stopped 20 shots.

On Saturday, the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds will face the OHL champion Erie Otters.