Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel suffered a concussion in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in Ottawa, according to Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan.

Ruhwedel was assisted to the dressing room in the first period after taking an elbow to the face from Ottawa's Bobby Ryan. Rudwedel did not return to the game.

Rudwedel stayed on the ice after the hit for a few moments, bleeding from the nose. Ryan was not penalized for the hit.

Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel suffered a concussion Friday after getting an elbow to the face from Senators winger Bobby Ryan. Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

The Penguins were already thin at the bench with forwards Bryan Rust, Patric Hornqvist and Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman Justin Schultz sitting out Game 4 because of injuries.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.