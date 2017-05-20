ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Nashville Predators say they were stunned by the loss of top scorer Ryan Johansen to a season-ending thigh injury after Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

They also won't allow his absence to stop their quest for the Predators' first berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Peter Laviolette declined to give any details on Johansen's apparently serious injury before Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

The coach only confirmed that Johansen was hurt during Game 4, but played through the injury and finished the game. Afterward, doctors determined Johansen needed surgery.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm says he had no idea Johansen was playing hurt during Game 4, saying the injury appeared to be caused by a check that "apparently wasn't that big of a deal."