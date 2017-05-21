Midway through the third period, Filip Forsberg's shot is saved but Pontus Aberg is in front of the net and scores the game-winning goal of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. (0:41)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite both teams being hobbled by injuries, there was no limping to the finish line as the Nashville Predators topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 in a frenetic Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Nashville winger Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal midway through the third period and it stood as the winner. Pekka Rinne fended off 31 of 32 shots he faced while Jonathan Bernier made 16 of 18 saves in relief of John Gibson, who stopped all 10 shots against him.

The Predators are up in the series after a Game 5 win. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

How it happened: Both teams skated hard and often hit harder early in the game. A gorgeous offensive-zone entry sprung Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour, whose shot generated a titillating rebounding for Chris Wagner, who opened the scoring with 7:14 left in the second period. The goal energized Anaheim but their momentum was quelled by a late penalty. With 40 seconds left in the second, Colin Wilson's nifty no-look backhand goal on the power play knotted the game. A frenetic third period hinged on Aberg's dashing effort to secure a rebound and swipe the puck home while flying through the air. Winger Austin Watson added an empty-net goal.

Editor's Picks Thigh injury KOs Preds' Johansen for playoffs Predators center Ryan Johansen suffered a thigh injury in Game 4 of the West finals and will miss the rest of the playoffs.

Playoff bull Nick Ritchie scoring big Nick Ritchie, the newest power forward on the block, has a hard demeanor and soft hands -- a combination that is making him a formidable weapon for the Ducks as they chase down the Predators in the Western Conference finals.

Gibson keeps emotions, opposition in check Anaheim's John Gibson might be one of the NHL's most enigmatic players, but there is nothing ambiguous about the goalie's stoic performances in big games and ability to shrug off setbacks. 2 Related

Trainer's table turned triage: Much was made of Nashville's injury situation heading into the game. Leading scorer Ryan Johansen underwent thigh surgery, ruling him out for the playoffs, and captain Mike Fisher did not play due to an upper-body injury. However the Ducks had a last-minute scratch in the form of their leading goal scorer Rickard Rakell, and goalie John Gibson did not return after the first intermission due to a lower-body injury.

What's next: The Predators lead the series 3-2; Game 6 is Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Nashville can close out the series at home and move onto the Stanley Cup finals while Anaheim will seek to force a decisive seventh game.