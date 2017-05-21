Nashville left wing Pontus Aberg had to leave Saturday night's 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks to be evaluated for a concussion minutes after he scored the goal that gave the Predators a 2-1 lead in the third period.

Aberg fell face-first to the ice with 11:24 to play in the third period but stayed in the game. After he scored his first career playoff goal, the NHL concussion spotter asked him to go into the locker room for further tests.

Editor's Picks Bruised Predators barely emerge victorious from Game 5 The vicious rock fight that is the Western Conference finals claimed more victims in Game 5, and the Predators emerged bloodied and bruised but triumphant to take the series lead.

Aberg, who lost a tooth when his face hit the ice, was cleared to continue playing and spent the last minutes of the game in the Predators' bench.

Aberg scored on a rebound of Filip Forsberg's shot for the Predators, who took a 3-2 series lead, despite the absence of injured top scorer Ryan Johansen and captain Mike Fisher.

The 23-year-old Swede has only one goal in his 15 games of regular-season NHL experience, but Nashville's injuries thrust him into a key role alongside Forsberg on the top line.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.