Nashville left wing Pontus Aberg had to leave Saturday night's Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks to be evaluated for a concussion, minutes after he scored the goal that gave the Predators a 2-1 lead in the third period.

Aberg hit his head on the ice with 11:24 minutes to play in the third period but stayed in the game. After he scored his first career playoff goal, the NHL concussion spotter ask him to go into the locker room for further tests.

The Predators won the game 3-1 to take the lead in the Western Conference finals.