PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust returned to the lineup on Sunday, but the team was still not at full strength because defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Patric Hornqvist were ruled out with injuries, while forward Conor Sheary was a healthy scratch.

For the Penguins' pivotal Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference finals series tied 2-2, Schultz took warmups but didn't return to the ice.

Rust had missed Game 4 with an upper-body injury.

Sullivan ruled out defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who suffered a concussion during the last game, and Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body). Veteran defenseman Mark Streit took Ruhwedel's spot in the lineup. He played 15:30 in their Game 3 loss to the Senators, picking up an assist.

Justin Schultz kneels on the ice after being checked into the boards by the Senators' Mike Hoffman in Game 2. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Penguins goalie Matt Murray started for the second consecutive game.

Before the game, Senators coach Guy Boucher said that defenseman Mark Borowiecki continues to be close but isn't quite ready to return to the lineup. Borowiecki has been out since the first round with a leg injury.

"He's closer but we thought every day we can buy time, we will," Boucher said on Sunday.

Boucher also ruled out forward Alex Burrows, who is recovering from a lower-body injury.