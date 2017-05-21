PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins could be getting some help on Sunday, with coach Mike Sullivan saying that defenseman Justin Schultz and forwards Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust are all game-time decisions.

For the Penguins' pivotal Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference finals series tied 2-2, Schultz has progressed from his "probably not probable" status before Game 4, which he missed.

Sullivan ruled out defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who suffered a concussion during the last game, and Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body).

Justin Schultz kneels on the ice after being checked into the boards by the Senators' Mike Hoffman in Game 2. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Penguins goalie Matt Murray will start in goal for the second consecutive game.

If Schultz can't go, the expectation is that veteran defenseman Mark Streit will return to the lineup to help fill the void on the Penguins' power play. He played 15:30 in their Game 3 loss to the Senators, picking up an assist.

Senators coach Guy Boucher said that defenseman Mark Borowiecki continues to be close but isn't quite ready to return to the lineup. Borowiecki has been out since the first round with a leg injury.

"He's closer but we thought every day we can buy time, we will," Boucher said on Sunday.

Boucher also ruled out forward Alex Burrows, who is recovering from a lower-body injury.