OTTAWA -- The Pittsburgh Penguins won't be getting a boost from their injured players during Tuesday night's attempt to eliminate the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Justin Schultz (upper body), Patric Hornqvist (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (concussion) and Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) are all out for Game 6.

Three of the four didn't even make the trip to Ottawa, with only Schultz joining the team on the road.

Justin Schultz kneels on the ice after being checked into the boards by the Senators' Mike Hoffman in Game 2. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

"Hornqvist, Kuhnhackl, and Ruhwedel stayed in Pittsburgh," Sullivan said. "They are rehabbing there. Schultz is in Ottawa but will not play tonight."

The Penguins coasted in Game 5, blasting the Senators 7-0 and moving the defending champions within one win of a return to the Stanley Cup finals after trailing in the series 2-1.