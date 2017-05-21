        <
          Penguins won't have Patric Hornqvist, Justin Schultz in Game 6

          1:25 PM ET
          Craig CustanceESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior NHL writer for ESPN The Magazine
            • Wrote for Atlanta Journal-Constitution
            • Wrote for The Sporting News
          OTTAWA -- The Pittsburgh Penguins won't be getting a boost from their injured players during Tuesday night's attempt to eliminate the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

          Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Justin Schultz (upper body), Patric Hornqvist (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (concussion) and Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) are all out for Game 6.

          Three of the four didn't even make the trip to Ottawa, with only Schultz joining the team on the road.

          "Hornqvist, Kuhnhackl, and Ruhwedel stayed in Pittsburgh," Sullivan said. "They are rehabbing there. Schultz is in Ottawa but will not play tonight."

          The Penguins coasted in Game 5, blasting the Senators 7-0 and moving the defending champions within one win of a return to the Stanley Cup finals after trailing in the series 2-1.

