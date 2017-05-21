Barry Melrose understands why Ottawa took Erik Karlsson out of Game 5 early and how Matt Murray's presence in net has changed the way Pittsburgh has played. (1:20)

PITTSBURGH -- Ottawa Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has been battling leg injuries, left Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the second period Sunday after his left ankle twisted awkwardly when he collided with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Scott Wilson along the boards.

Senators coach Guy Boucher said after the game -- a 7-0 Pittsburgh victory -- that he decided not to play Karlsson in the third period with the Senators trailing 5-0. He expects him to be ready for Game 6 on Tuesday.

Karlsson already has played through hairline fractures in the same foot during this playoff run for the Senators, a revelation he shared following the first-round win over Boston.

Ottawa forward Derick Brassard and defenseman Cody Ceci also were not on the bench for the third period. Brassard had a collision with Penguins forward Chris Kunitz that kept him face down on the ice for several moments. Ceci has battled injuries down the stretch this season. Boucher said they also could have played if the game was close.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2.