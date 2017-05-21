        <
          Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson leaves Game 5 with apparent injury

          5:48 PM ET
          Craig CustanceESPN Senior Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- Ottawa Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson left Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals early on Sunday after his left ankle got tangled up when he collided with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Scott Wilson along the boards.

          The apparent injury happened late in the second period and Karlsson didn't rejoin his team for the start of the third. The Senators were down 5-0 at the time.

          Karlsson already has played through hairline fractures in the same foot during this playoff run for the Senators, a revelation he shared following the first-round win over Boston.

          Teammate Derick Brassard also left Game 5 early after a collision with Penguins forward Chris Kunitz that kept him face down on the ice for several moments.

