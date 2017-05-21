The Anaheim Ducks will continue to be without forwards Rickard Rakell and Patrick Eaves in Game 6 of their Western Conference finals series against the Nashville Predators.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said both players, out because of lower-body injuries, did not travel for Monday's game.

Editor's Picks Ducks' Getzlaf apologizes for 'vulgar language' Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, fined $10,000 on Saturday for language used during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, apologized for using the word and said it wasn't directed at anyone in particular.

Ducks' Gibson exits G5, expects to play Monday Ducks goalie John Gibson expects to play Monday despite a lower-body injury, while forward Rickard Rakell is day-to-day after missing Game 5. 1 Related

Rakell, who also missed Saturday's loss, had 33 goals and 18 assists in his breakthrough regular season, becoming the first player other than Corey Perry to lead the Ducks in goals since 2010.

Eaves will miss his 10th consecutive game. He scored a combined 32 goals this season for Dallas and the Ducks. He has been sidelined since April 30.

The Predators hold a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.