NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have confirmed center Ryan Johansen needed emergency surgery because he suffered from compartment syndrome in his left thigh.

General manager David Poile detailed Johansen's condition in a statement Sunday, two days after Nashville announced the top scorer's season had been ended by a thigh injury after Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Poile said rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications and that Johansen's symptoms began soon after Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Johansen had surgery within two hours of being diagnosed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Poile said that likely means no permanent injury to muscle, nerves or blood vessels.

Johansen, who led the Predators with 13 points in 14 playoff games, tweeted a couple of photos of himself from his hospital bed.