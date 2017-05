NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier is making his first career playoff start in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Predators.

The Ducks trail the series 3-2 and need a win Monday night to force Game 7 on Wednesday night back in Anaheim.

John Gibson started the first five games of this series but left after the first period of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville. Gibson skated Monday morning, but Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said he hadn't received an update on the goalie's status before talking to reporters.

Bernier finished up Game 5, and this will be his fourth game this postseason and fifth overall. He is 1-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average this postseason.

Jhonas Enroth is dressed as his backup.