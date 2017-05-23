        <
          Ducks' Nick Ritchie gets game misconduct for hit on Predators' Viktor Arvidsson

          9:15 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Anaheim's Nick Ritchie got a five-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct when he checked Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson from behind during the first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

          Arvidsson sustained a cut to his forehead and briefly went to the locker room before returning to the Nashville bench.

          The Ducks killed off the major penalty without allowing a goal.

          The Predators came into the game with a 3-2 series lead and are looking for their first trip to the Stanley Cup finals.

