After the Nashville Predators secured their first Stanley Cup finals berth with a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, the Clarence S. Campbell trophy -- awarded to the winner of the Western Conference -- was received by a familiar combination of the team's captain, its leading point producer and a clutch goal scorer from an earlier round.

What was unusual was that the captain was wearing a suit and a shiner, not a jersey and a helmet, and the other two players were on crutches.

After meandering through the regular season and breezing through the vaunted Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, captain Mike Fisher, star Ryan Johansen and the rest of the Predators have faced one rigorous test of mettle after another. So what made this team, which confronted obstacles ranging from an outbreak of food poisoning to outbursts of goals allowed, go from regular-season also-ran to Cup finalist?

Cool-handed coaching

The Predators had one coach, the gruff, highly structured Barry Trotz, for the first 16 years of their existence. Peter Laviolette, who was hired in May 2014, brought a free-flowing system and history of success. His 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes did not resemble Trotz's Predators, but the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers -- whom he led to the Stanley Cup finals -- were similar, having qualified for the playoffs with a shootout win in the final game of the season before surmounting a 3-0 deficit in the second round to reach the finals.

Laviolette is on the verge of using a record number of forwards for one postseason, having tweaked his personnel based on preference as well as because of injury after losing Fisher, Johansen and Kevin Fiala. He has found a delicate balance with lines filled with seldom recognized names, a further tribute to his ability to sense potential and create synergy.

Laviolette is a master motivator who has kept his team prepared and in a position to win. He has also leaned on assistant coach Phil Housley, who runs Nashville's power play and works with its defensemen. The former All-Star defenseman, whose previous job was coaching high school hockey, has surged to top of the short list for the next NHL head-coaching job opening. The Predators' five-man cycle is reminiscent of the one Housley innovated as a player in Winnipeg, well before it was fashionable.

Things started looking up for P.K. Subban and the Predators once the defenseman was paired with Mattias Ekholm. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The defense never rests

Nashville's top-four defensemen have shouldered a huge load, reminiscent of the yeoman's work performed by the Blackhawks' vaunted blue-line quartet in 2015. The Predators, however, have a serviceable third pairing and do not lean as heavily on any one player, as the Hawks did on Duncan Keith.

Nashville's four defensive cornerstones are Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban.

Josi is an understated, oh-so-smooth rear guard who has emerged as a leader since the trade of his former partner, team captain Shea Weber, to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Subban last summer.

Ellis was a big offensive contributor in the first two rounds, and in Game 5 he routinely outmuscled the much larger Ryan Getzlaf before stripping him of the puck.

Subban was the 2013 Norris Trophy winner and a 2015 finalist. His blockbuster trade for Weber before the season was one of the most notable swaps of this generation. Early on, Subban's injuries and slow start cast a shadow on the acquisition by David Poile, Nashville's only general manager.

Subban's play crystallized after he switched defensive partners, going from playing alongside Josi to teaming with Ekholm. As a duo, they provide a mix of balance and subtle contrasts that has made them highly effective and unequivocally trusted. Ekholm has quietly emerged as a star this postseason. He saved a goal in Game 5 and then, even while gassed from an extended shift, keyed the rush that netted the winning goal. He assisted on the winning goals in Games 1, 3 and 5 for Nashville while providing gritty defense as well as a steadying presence at both ends.

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Rinne stood tall -- and on his head -- in net

The Predators were overmatched on paper against Chicago and often matched in intensity by the St. Louis Blues in the second round. Against Anaheim, they absorbed the play frequently, especially in the series-clinching Game 6. The Predators have been opportunistic on counterattacks, but the main reason they have made their chances count is Pekka Rinne. The 34-year-old Finn leads the playoffs in every major goaltending category. After matching wits and catching mitts with Anaheim starter John Gibson during the first four games of the conference finals, Rinne thoroughly outclassed Ducks backup Jonathan Bernier in Games 5 and 6.

Editor's Picks Sissons, Rinne dazzle as Predators advance A surprising hat trick by Colton Sissons and an all-world performance by goalie Pekka Rinne pushed the Predators to their first Stanley Cup finals appearance with a big 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Predators' G Rinne continues playoff surge Goalie Pekka Rinne's strong play continued Monday night as the Nashville Predators beat Anaheim to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time.

2017 Stanley Cup playoffs coverage Visit the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs page on ESPN to get dates, game schedules, team matchups and featured news all the way into the finals. 2 Related

During the season, Rinne was dominant every other month, posting remarkable numbers in November, January and March but giving up more than three goals per game in October, December and February. Rinne, often criticized for playing an overactive style that didn't suit his 6-foot-5 frame, has meshed aggression and poise brilliantly in these playoffs. In Game 5, he challenged and played on the top of the paint often. In Game 6 -- in which the Predators were outshot 41 to 18 -- he played deeper in his net and consistently took away the entire lower portion of his cage.

Rinne is the longest-tenured Predator and was selected in the eighth round (No. 258 overall) of a draft that now has only seven rounds. There were 27 goalies taken ahead of him. Fittingly, if the Predators go on win the Stanley Cup, he will have established himself as a near mortal lock to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy.