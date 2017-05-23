After sitting out part of Sunday's 7-0 blowout at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, banged-up Ottawa Senators Erik Karlsson, Derick Brassard and Cody Ceci will play Tuesday in Game 6.

Karlsson, who revealed after the first round that he has hairline fractures in his left foot, left Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the second period Sunday after his left ankle twisted awkwardly when he collided with Penguins forward Scott Wilson along the boards.

The Senators need Erik Karlsson on the ice to have a chance against the Penguins. Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Brassard had a collision with Penguins forward Chris Kunitz that kept him face down on the ice for several moments. Ceci has battled injuries down the stretch this season.

Senators coach Guy Boucher said after the game that he was just resting his players in a blowout and they would have played if it was close.

Boucher could not commit to defenseman Mark Borowiecki playing. He has been out since the first round with a lower-body injury. Also, forward Alexandre Burrows, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3, did not skate with the team Monday.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2.