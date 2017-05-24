        <
          Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as pro scout

          3:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have hired Craig Cunningham as a pro scout and say he will assist with player development.

          General manager John Chayka announced a two-year contract Wednesday that allows Cunningham to remain in hockey.

          Cunningham collapsed on the ice with a cardiac disturbance before a game Nov. 19 while playing for the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners and required emergency life-saving care. He had part of his left leg amputated and saw his playing career end.

          But the 26-year-old who was captain of the Roadrunners last season says he's excited to start the next chapter of his hockey career in the Coyotes' front office. Chayka called Cunningham a "smart, hard-working player with an incredible passion for the game" that he believes will translate to his new job.

