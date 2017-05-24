        <
          Predators GM hopeful that Mike Fisher is back in time for Game 1

          7:27 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said Wednesday that the team is hopeful center Mike Fisher will be able to return for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.

          Fisher hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Ducks after taking a knee to his head.

          "I think there's a real good chance of that," Poile told reporters Wednesday. "I'm pretty sure you'll see him on the ice [Thursday during practice]. ... I'm optimistic that he will be available."

          Poile also said forward Craig Smith, who has played just one game in the past two rounds due to a lower-body injury, will be ready for Game 1.

          The Predators are awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins.

