Our experts weigh in with their predictions for the 2017 Stanley Cup finals. Will the Pittsburgh Penguins pull off an amazing repeat, or will the Nashville Predators pull off a storybook finish?

STANLEY CUP WINNER Buccigross

Penguins in 7 Cohn

Penguins in 7 Grant

Penguins in 7 Kavanagh

Predators in 6 Levy

Predators in 7 Virk

Predators in 7