PITTSBURGH - Veteran forward Patric Hornqvist will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night after missing time with an unspecified injury. The 30-year-old Swede hasn't played since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed he would be back against the Nashville Predators and was 100-percent healthy.

"I don't think we ease anybody into the lineup," Sullivan said. "When our guys go into the lineup, they're ready to play. Period."

Hornqvist did not participate in Pittsburgh's optional skate before Game 1 but he did practice Sunday, leading to speculation he could be close to a return. Sullivan would not reveal who would sit to make room for Hornqvist in the Penguins lineup.

A former member of the Predators, Hornqvist has four goals and seven points in 13 games this postseason. He proved to be a crucial part of Pittsburgh's championship run last season, finishing second to Phil Kessel with nine playoff goals. He also scored the empty-net goal that secured Pittsburgh's Cup-clinching 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

"He brings a lot. He's definitely an energy guy. He brings a lot of character into the room. I think he's a guy who boosts our energy on and off the ice," Penguins forward Conor Sheary said before news of Hornqvist's return was revealed. "He has that compete level that is just kind of contagious. If we get him back that would be a huge boost for us."