When the Nashville Predators take the ice against the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Peter Laviolette will become just the fourth coach in NHL history to get there with three different teams, joining the elite company of Dick Irvin, Scotty Bowman and Mike Keenan.

Asked what that accomplishment means to him after the Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks in six games in the Western Conference finals, Laviolette quipped, "It probably means that I got fired a lot."

Three times, to be exact.

But according to two players who played for Laviolette in each of his last two Stanley Cup Final appearances -- Rod Brind'Amour was captain of the Carolina Hurricanes when they won their only Cup in 2006, and Daniel Briere was the Philadelphia Flyers' leading scorer when they reached the Final in 2010 in a six-game loss to the Chicago Blackhawks -- Laviolette's ability to say just the right things at just the right times makes him one of the NHL's best bench bosses.

"He's so good at making you believe that, for one game, you can beat anyone on any given night," Briere told ESPN.com. "There were many speeches he gave when I would leave the room with goosebumps all over my body. I wanted to go out and rip the hinges off the door to get on the ice. Even though I wasn't a physical guy, his speeches made me want to play so hard.

"I've had coaches who will talk to you, but they just can't translate that passion. Lavvy was always emotional during the games, in practice and in between periods, and his words always came from the heart."

Now with his fifth NHL team and fourth as a head coach, Laviolette, 52, ranks second in NHL wins by an American-born coach with 518 (John Tortorella is first with 530), and is widely regarded as a players' coach. That was not always the case, according to Brind'Amour, who captained the Hurricanes to their only Stanley Cup in 2006. After being fired in 2003 by then-general manager Mike Milbury after getting the New York Islanders into the postseason two straight years, Laviolette was hired by the Hurricanes to replace Paul Maurice midway through the 2003-04 season.

"When I first met Lavvy, really, I did not like him one bit," Brind'Amour recalled. "He came in in the middle of the year. I think he thought he had to be different than the way he was in New York, where he was known as a players' coach. He came in and was a real hard-ass. He walked around grumpy. I think he thought he had to show who was the boss. He rubbed us all the wrong way, especially me, to be honest with you."

"He's so good at making you believe that you can beat anyone on any given night," said former Flyers forward Danny Briere, 48, of Laviolette. "Lavvy was emotional during the games, in practice and in between periods, and his words came from the heart." Len Redkoles/NHLI/Getty Images

The Hurricanes finished six games under .500 that season, with 76 points, and failed to make the playoffs. But after a labor dispute wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, Laviolette returned to Raleigh a different coach for the start of the 2005-06 season.

"When we came back from the lockout he was a different guy and we all just rallied around him," Brind'Amour recalled. "He was one of those coaches you just loved to play for. He had this unique way of making everybody on the team involved and make us feel we were a part of it, no matter what our role was. That's a special gift, and I think that's what you're seeing in Nashville now. No matter how many minutes they're playing, everybody feels like a part of it, and I think that's a gift as a coach."

The 2005-06 Hurricanes won the Southeast Division with 112 points and were heavily favored against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs. But after allowing 12 goals in a pair of losses to open the series, Laviolette called on his captain to discuss a goalie change.

"I remember him pulling me into his office, which he never did," Brind'Amour said. "We never really had private meetings. And he asked me if he should make a change in the goalies. Our goaltender, Martin Gerber, [had been] phenomenal all year. He was thinking of making the switch and he asked me how I thought the team would take it. We were behind every move Lavvy had made throughout the year, and I just said, 'Whatever you think, Coach. We're behind you.'"

Cam Ward replaced Gerber, and the Hurricanes went on to beat the Canadiens in six games, then the New Jersey Devils in five games in the second round, the Buffalo Sabres in seven games in the conference finals and the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to win the Stanley Cup.

"Cam Ward wound up winning the Conn Smythe that year, so, obviously, Lavvy knew what he was doing," Brind'Amour said.

After failing to return to the playoffs the following two seasons, Laviolette was fired by the Hurricanes midway through the 2008-09 season, and after a year out of hockey, he was hired to replace John Stevens in Philadelphia in December 2009.

"It was a complete turnaround," Briere recalled of the coaching switch. "They were both players' coaches, but John Stevens was a lot more mellow and our practices had a little more work on systems. And then Peter Laviolette arrived, and his practices were all about intensity and going all out at a very fast pace. For us, it was a complete turnaround from what we were used to."

The Flyers struggled to play at the pace Laviolette demanded and suffered an 8-2 home drubbing at the hands of the Washington Capitals in his first game behind the bench. They turned things around in February, but struggled down the stretch and entered the final game of the regular season needing a win against the New York Rangers to clinch a playoff berth. The Rangers also needed a win to get into the postseason.