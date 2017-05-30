Barry Melrose says the Penguins were outplayed in the final two periods and were fortunate to win, while the Predators showed a lot of heart coming back from a 3-goal deficit and can use that in Game 2. (0:47)

PITTSBURGH -- After the defending champs were held without a shot over a span lasting 37 minutes, Jake Guentzel finally put a puck on net for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The shot beat Pekka Rinne to undo a lengthy stretch of dominance by the Nashville Predators, who tied the game on goals by Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Guentzel's goal with 3:17 remaining in regulation propelled Pittsburgh to a 5-3 win to take Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins got off to a good start. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and Nick Bonino scored in the first and Sidney Crosby collected two assists in the opening period. Bonino later added an empty-netter to close the scoring. Goalie Matt Murray made 23 saves, while Rinne stopped seven of 11 Pittsburgh shots. The Penguins' 12 total shots are the fewest ever by a winner in the finals.

How it happened: Nashville dominated for long stretches, but Game 1 came down to a clumsy 4:11 stretch that proved catastrophic for the Predators. During that span, Pittsburgh feasted on a series of Nashville errors, starting with James Neal's undisciplined cross-checking penalty that, coupled with Calle Jarnkrok's interference call, left the Predators down two men.

On the advantage, Malkin's one-timer clipped Rinne's glove before trickling into the net with 4:28 remaining in the period.

Less than a minute later, Yannick Weber's soft clearing attempt was intercepted by the Penguins' Brian Dumoulin, who started a sequence of tape-to-tape passes that ended with Sheary's goal with 3:23 left in the first. Finally, Bonino's late, one-handed, cross-ice heave bounced off Rinne's stick, then off Mattias Ekholm's leg into the net.

Scored with just 17 seconds remaining in the first, Bonino's bizarre goal put the Predators in a 3-0 hole.

P.K. Subban had to retract his arrows after his goal was called back. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Controversy: After dominating play early, Nashville appeared to open the scoring 7:13 into the game. Left alone at the point with the puck, P.K. Subban waited an extra second before beating Murray to the far post with a wrist shot. But the Penguins challenged the play, claiming Filip Forsberg was offside on the preceding zone entry. A video review overturned the goal, sending the hometown crowd into an uproar. The Predators' evening turned sour shortly after that.

What's next: These teams will renew acquaintances in Game 2, which takes place Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena. Down 1-0 in the Cup Final, the Predators will look to steal home-ice advantage before hosting the first Cup Final game in franchise history on Saturday in Game 3.