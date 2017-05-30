Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday that Craig Anderson, 36, is the goalie they will protect in the upcoming expansion draft to stock the roster of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Anderson is coming off a strong postseason (.922 save percentage) for the Senators, who were eliminated in seven games by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference finals. He had a 2.28 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 25 regular-season games.

He is entering the final year of a contract that has a salary-cap hit of $4.2 million for 2017-18.

"Craig Anderson will be the goalie we protect, no ifs ands or buts about it," said Dorion, who admitted that Anderson's playoff performance changed his thinking.

After a stellar postseason, the Senators intend to protect goalie Craig Anderson from entering the expansion draft. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The decision leaves Ottawa goalie Andrew Hammond, 29, available to the Golden Knights, as each team must expose at least one eligible goalie to the expansion draft.

The Golden Knights will announce their selections June 21, the same night as the NHL awards show in Las Vegas.