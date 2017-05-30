A Nashville Predators fan who threw a dead catfish on the ice in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is facing criminal charges, the Pittsburgh Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Jacob Waddell, 26, from Nolensville, Tennessee, has been charged via summons with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings and processions.

Waddell threw the catfish over the glass and onto the ice during the second period at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET and later was escorted from PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh police told the Tennessean that Waddell bought the fish in Tennessee, vacuum sealed it and carried it in his compression shorts into the PPG Paints Arena. He went to the men's room, where he removed the fish to throw onto the ice.

Country music singer Carrie Underwood, the wife of Predators captain Mike Fisher, tweeted her approval of the stunt.

Nashville fans have offered to help Waddell, according to the Tennessean, including city council members, one of whom is asking the council to pardon Waddell. The catfish-throwing tradition among Predators fans dates to the 2003 playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Predators 5-3 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.