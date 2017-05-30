Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters Tuesday that he is not planning to make any major changes to the team's coaching staff, meaning Barry Trotz will return for his fourth season behind Washington's bench.

MacLellan also said, however, that the Capitals have not had any talks about extending Trotz's contract beyond next season, which is the final year on his existing deal.

Trotz's future with the Capitals has been the topic of speculation after Pittsburgh ousted Washington in the second round of the playoffs.

The Capitals have gone 156-63-27 in three seasons under Trotz and have won the Presidents' Trophy each of the past two seasons, but they have failed to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs.