Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard will have shoulder surgery requiring four to five months of recovery time, general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday.

Brassard only missed the third period of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins with the injury. His recovery period means he could miss the beginning of next season, but Dorion isn't thinking that way.

"After undergoing tests following the team's playoff series against Pittsburgh, it was determined that Derick suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder that will require surgery to repair," the GM said in a statement. "The procedure will take place in the near future, with the expected recovery time for this type of injury being four to five months. We are hopeful that Derick will be ready for the start of the 2017-18 regular season."

Derick Brassard, center, celebrates with Senators captain Erik Karlsson and Marc Methot. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In his first season in Ottawa, Brassard had 14 goals and 25 points and was a plus-12. More important, the Senators went further in the playoffs than they had in a decade. Along the way, the Sens knocked off the team Brassard had played with for the previous four seasons, the New York Rangers.

Brassard, 29, has two years left on his contract at a cap hit of $5 million per season.