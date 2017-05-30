The New York Islanders named retired player Scott Gomez an assistant coach on Tuesday.

Gomez retired from the NHL after the 2015-16 season. The position on head coach Doug Weight's staff will be his first coaching job in the NHL.

"Scott brings an immense amount of hockey knowledge to our coaching staff," Weight said in a statement. "His offensive instincts, expertise on the power-play and the way he could control the game with his skating and smarts, are all key elements that we want implemented into our group. He played in the league as recently as the 2015-16 season so he can relate to today's NHL player in an effort to bring out the best in each member of the team."

Gomez began his playing career with the New Jersey Devils, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1999-2000 as the NHL's top rookie. He won two Stanley Cups in his first three seasons with the Devils.

The two-time All-Star finished his career with 181 goals and 575 assists in 1,079 regular-season games with the Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators and Blues.