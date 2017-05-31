The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that they have agreed to send a 2017 second-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks as compensation for hiring head coach John Tortorella in 2015.

The Blue Jackets' pick in the second round is No. 55 overall.

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Tortorella, 58, led the Blue Jackets to a franchise-record 108 points in the 2016-17 season as the team finished 50-24-8 in the regular season. Columbus was ousted in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tortorella wasn't the Canucks' coach when the Blue Jackets hired him, but he was still under contract with Vancouver. The teams agreed at the time of Tortorella's hiring that Columbus would send a second-round selection in one of the following three drafts as compensation.