NASHVILLE, TN - Looking to boost their offensive efficiency, the Nashville Predators will insert veteran forward P.A. Parenteau into the lineup when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena.

P.A. Parenteau has played with eight teams in nine NHL seasons. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Though Nashville has heavily outshot Pittsburgh through the first two games of the series, the Penguins have been far more opportunistic with their offensive chances, scoring nine goals on 39 shots in the series for a 23 percent shooting percentage.

The Predators meanwhile have struggled to beat Penguins goalie Matt Murray, who allowed one goal on 38 shots in Pittsburgh's 4-1 Game 2 win.

"Hopefully [I can] bring a little offense. Keep it simple," Parenteau said. "I haven't played in almost two weeks now. Try to do my thing and keep it simple and generate some offense for the Preds."

The Predators did not give word of who would come out of the lineup for Parenteau, but it could be Cody McLeod, who played a team-low 6:14 in Game 2 and has just one goal in 14 playoff games.

The opportunity has been a long time coming for Parenteau, who has played in just three games this postseason. He last dressed for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Anaheim Ducks.

In his nine NHL season with eight teams, he has played just 18 playoff games.

"I've been patient. Tried to stay in shape and practice well. I knew I was going to get a chance maybe at some point so this is it tonight," said Parenteau. "I'm pretty happy not to be in the stands tonight and have a chance to help my teammates."

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette refused to discuss who would be starting in net in Game 3. It was clear after practice that the team was continuing to rally around Pekka Rinne, who had been a standout throughout these playoffs before allowing eight goals on 36 shots against Pittsburgh.

"I think we've got to help him more than we have in the first couple of games. That's the biggest part," said defenseman Mattias Ekholm. "I know he's going to be great tonight. He's been great for us all playoffs."