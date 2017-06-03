NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Despite his struggles in the Stanley Cup Final, Pekka Rinne remained the starting goaltender for the Nashville Predators in Saturday's Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

Rinne's status was a question mark after he allowed eight goals to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Games 1 and 2. He became just the fourth goalie in NHL history to do that.

The Penguins jumped on Rinne early in Game 3, with rookie Jake Guentzel scoring on a rebound just 2:46 into the first period for a 1-0 lead.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette had been noncommittal about his goalie choice before Game 3, as he typically is with lineup decisions. But Rinne was first off the ice after the team's morning skate Saturday as backup goaltender Juuse Saros stayed on for extra work.

Fans chanted "Pek-ka! Pek-ka!" in support of Rinne.

Rinne came into the Cup Final as a favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Injured Penguins center Nick Bonino was not on the ice for warm-ups, and he'll miss Game 3 after taking a puck off the left foot or ankle Wednesday.

The defending champion Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.