NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino was not in the lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.

Bonino, who blocked a P.K. Subban shot and had to be helped off the ice before returning in Game 2, was seen wearing a walking boot after the Penguins landed in Nashville.

Carl Hagelin, who was out of Game 2 as a healthy scratch, replaced Bonino in the lineup for the Penguins.

The Penguins lead the series 2-0.