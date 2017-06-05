Penguins center Nick Bonino, who has an injured left foot, is a game-time decision for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.

Reporters saw Bonino on crutches Monday, and he did not take part in the team's optional skate. The forward missed Saturday's Game 3 but tested his injured left foot Sunday by skating with teammates and doing some drills with assistant coach Rick Tocchet.

Bonino said Sunday that he felt OK but remains day-to-day. He says he wanted to move around a little bit to see what happens.

He took a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban off the inside of his left foot and ankle in Game 2. The Penguins could have used the veteran penalty killer; the Predators went 2-of-3 on the power play and won 5-1, pulling to 2-1 in the series.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.