NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Predators fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don't throw anything onto the ice.

Five catfish, several towels, a stuffed penguin and a cowboy hat hit the ice Saturday night in the Predators' 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, which pulled Nashville within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

PSA from Head Coach Peter Laviolette. pic.twitter.com/UyMuWDCneJ — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 5, 2017

The team shared Laviolette's video plea Monday on Twitter hours before Game 4. The coach asked fans to avoid both putting players and officials in danger and penalties.

"Help us secure our home-ice advantage and prevent us from being penalized for unnecessary reasons," Laviolette added. "Please don't throw anything on the ice and thank you for being the best fans in the National Hockey League."

Police estimated more than 50,000 turned out downtown for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee on Saturday night. That prompted changes to handle the crowds, with only 200 fans with wristbands allowed on the plaza with a downtown amphitheater opened for a watch party.

