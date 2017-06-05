An injury may have ended Ryan Johansen's postseason run, but the Predators center received an unexpected honor on Monday, as he was named Nashville's honorary mayor for the day.

"He's a big guy, with a big game, a big heart, and even though he is not playing right now, he is doing everything he can to help his teammates win," Nashville mayor Megan Barry said Monday in a news conference.

Johansen is sidelined after undergoing left thigh surgery nearly two weeks ago for acute compartment syndrome.

"Obviously it's been a couple tough weeks going through the whole process with the injury," Johansen said Monday. "I wish I was out there with the guys right now playing, but I couldn't be more proud of this city and the fans and everyone coming together, just like this event we're doing right now."

The ceremony was part of "Preds Pride Day" in Nashville in which the city also temporarily renamed Fifth Avenue "Predators Way."

Though Johansen wears No. 92 for the Predators, he was presented a No. 7 jersey that reads "MAYOR" on Monday.

"As players, we come on the ice and we are so proud to be able to wear this jersey and play in front of you guys," the top-line center said Monday. "You have no idea how special it is for us and I am so proud to be a Nashville Predator. Being here and going through this -- being able to watch these guys in the Stanley Cup Final, as hard as it is not playing, I am so proud of those guys."

Johansen had 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 14 postseason games, having played last in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Predators trail the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final with Game 4 on Monday night in Nashville.