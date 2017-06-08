After two straight losses on the road, some wondered if the Pittsburgh Penguins would switch goalies to change momentum. It's not going to happen.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that Matt Murray will remain between the pipes for Thursday's critical Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

"I know that Matt's excited to play tonight," Sullivan said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He certainly has had success here at home. We're hoping that we have our best game in front of him."

Frederick Gaudreau scores on a wraparound against Matt Murray in Nashville. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Murray gave up four goals in the first two home games but eight goals in two losses in Nashville. Some wondered if Sullivan would turn to Marc Andre-Fleury, who has played in 15 games this postseason, serving as the starter when Murray was injured early in the playoffs.

But Sullivan pointed out that Predators goalie Pekka Rinne also performed better at home than on the road.

"Both goalies have performed well and helped their teams win in their respective home buildings," Sullivan said, according to the newspaper. "Our focus is really more concerned about just that one game in front of us. I know that our guys understand the importance of that short-term focus, just staying in the moment, and I think it's arguably the most important for the goaltending position because of the importance of that position. That's where our focus needs to be."

Sullivan added that forward Nick Bonino did not take part in Thursday's optional morning skate. He did not play in Games 3 and 4 after taking a P.K. Subban slapshot off his foot in Game 2. He is day to day.