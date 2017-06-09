Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne's up-and-down Stanley Cup Final took another turn for the worse in Thursday's Game 5 when he allowed three goals in the opening period and was benched before the start of the second.

Rinne was replaced by Juuse Saros, who quickly allowed Pittsburgh's fourth goal when Conor Sheary scored just 1:19 into the second period.

Pittsburgh's first two goals came 5:12 apart early in Game 5, on the power play from Justin Schultz and at even strength from Bryan Rust. Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins up 3-0 with 10.2 seconds to go in the first.

Considered one of the favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, Rinne's status as Nashville's starter was in question after he allowed eight goals on 36 shots in the Predators' losses in Games 1 and 2.

He appeared to rediscover his form in Games 3 and 4, allowing one goal in each game and totaling 50 saves to help Nashville even the series at 2-2.

With his win in Game 4, Rinne, 34, improved to 13-1 in his past 14 home games, along with a .945 save percentage and 1.50 goals-against average.

"He was incredible today," forward Viktor Arvidsson said after Game 4. "He made some great saves [on shots] that you thought was going in, but he battled back and kept it out of the net.

"We never doubt Peks. He's an unbelievable player. He steps up for us every night. He's the key to our game."