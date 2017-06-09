Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis sustained an undisclosed injury in the team's 6-0 loss Thursday to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ellis fell to the ice after contact with Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist in the second period. Ellis slowly skated to the bench before exiting to the locker room.

"Honestly, I don't have any details to share with you," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said after the game. "Not that I would."

The Predators might also be without center Colton Sissons for Game 6 after he received a match penalty for cross-checking Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta during the third period. A match penalty carries an automatic suspension until the play is reviewed by the league.

Editor's Picks Crosby-Subban scrum has Laviolette puzzled Predators coach Peter Laviolette said he disagreed with the officials' decision to give matching minor penalties to Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban for a first-period incident in which Crosby repeatedly slammed Subban's head into the ice.

Laviolette said both players were tangling with each other.

"I watched it play out," Laviolette said. "I saw Maatta cross-check him. Colton cross-checked him back. Maatta cross-checked him back, and it looked like they were doing it somewhere in the midsection. On the last one, Maatta seemed to slip and his head dropped. I don't think that there was any intention there whatsoever. So I don't think [there will be any supplemental discipline], but it's not my call."

The Penguins lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.